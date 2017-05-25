No one hurt after truck drives into house in Phoenix

No one was injured after a truck hit a house in Phoenix early Thursday morning. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. at a house near 43rd and Maryland Avenues.

Phoenix police say the house sitter had called 911 after hearing a loud noise. When officers arrived on scene they found a truck had hit the house.

No on was hurt and the driver remained on scene. Phoenix police are still investigating.

