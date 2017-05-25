Fatal accident closes road in in Maricopa

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A fatal accident involving a person on a bicycle closed S.R.238 in Maricopa in both directions Thursday morning. According to police, the crash occurred at 4:40 a.m.

A driver hit a man on a bicycle, the man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Maricopa police say this is a two lane highway that is not lit by streetlights. They say it is uncommon for bicycles to be traveling on this road. 

The driver stayed on scene was administered a field sobriety test as part of standard procedure. 

ADOT has set up a detour on a local road and advises drivers to add extra travel time to their drive. 

