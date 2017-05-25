Woman, 19, shot at Phoenix graduation party

A teenage woman is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a graduation party early Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called just before 1 a.m. in reference to shots fired at a residence near 68th Drive and Baseline Road.

Police say there was a verbal argument between the victim, a 19-year-old woman, and the suspect after the party was shut down.

The suspect walked away from the woman and returned to the area in a white sedan and shot at her. She sustained a gun shot wound and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect and say there is no viable description.

