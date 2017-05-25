Graduation party ends with gunshots

A 19-year-old woman is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a graduation party early Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called around 1:30 a.m. to a noise complaint of a graduation party near 68th Drive and Baseline Road.

When officers arrived, the party had broken up but two groups, one of them not associated with the party, had gotten into an argument down the street.

The argument escalated with shots fired resulting in the teenage woman being shot in the arm.

The woman's injuries are non-life-threatening. Police are still looking for the suspect who is described as a black or Hispanic male who left in a white car.

