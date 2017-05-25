Graduation party ends with gunshots

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Connect
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A 19-year-old woman is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a graduation party early Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called around 1:30 a.m. to a noise complaint of a graduation party near 68th Drive and Baseline Road.

When officers arrived, the party had broken up but two groups, one of them not associated with the party, had gotten into an argument down the street.

The argument escalated with shots fired resulting in the teenage woman being shot in the arm. 

The woman's injuries are non-life-threatening. Police are still looking for the suspect who is described as a black or Hispanic male who left in a white car. 

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ahwatukee mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter

    Ahwatukee mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:22 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:22:56 GMT
    Anni Lacasse, left, got in trouble for vandalism so her mother, Jeanene Lacasse, right, asked Facebook for help on how to punish her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Anni Lacasse, left, got in trouble for vandalism so her mother, Jeanene Lacasse, right, asked Facebook for help on how to punish her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.

    More >

    An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.

    More >

  • From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

    From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

    (AP Photo)(AP Photo)

    Dani Mathers earned fame posing as a nude model. She gained notoriety on the other side of the camera when she snapped a photo of an unwitting and unwilling subject — a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room. 

    More >

    Dani Mathers earned fame posing as a nude model. She gained notoriety on the other side of the camera when she snapped a photo of an unwitting and unwilling subject — a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room. 

    More >

  • Documents reveal disturbing details in Valley woman's disappearance

    Documents reveal disturbing details in Valley woman's disappearance

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:22 AM EDT2017-05-25 13:22:46 GMT

    Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. Christine Mustafa vanished two weeks ago from her home in north Phoenix. Since then, friends, family and neighbors have conducted a number of searches in the desert areas just outside the home she shared with her boyfriend.

    More >

    Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. Christine Mustafa vanished two weeks ago from her home in north Phoenix. Since then, friends, family and neighbors have conducted a number of searches in the desert areas just outside the home she shared with her boyfriend.

    More >
    •   