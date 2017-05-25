Desert Botanical Garden set to expand with a future Children and Family Garden

Posted: Updated:
By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Connect
The Desert Botanical Garden is set to unveil plans for a new Children and Family Garden. (Source: Desert Botanical Garden) The Desert Botanical Garden is set to unveil plans for a new Children and Family Garden. (Source: Desert Botanical Garden)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Desert Botanical Garden is unveiling a master plan for a future Children and Family Garden Thursday evening at the Garden’s Annual Membership Meeting.

Donors to The Saguaro Initiative campaign helped the Garden complete a master plan for the project set to be presented by staff and Didier Design Studio with a special presentation by Richard Louv starting at 6 p.m. exclusively to Garden members.

[WATCH: Topia combines ballet and desert landscape at Desert Botanical Garden]

The Children and Family Garden will cover three acres and be located near the Harriet K. Maxwell Desert Wildflower Loop Trail.

The Garden plans for the new garden to be a place for social play, creativity, discovery and hands-on experiences in a desert landscape.

For more information on membership, exhibitions and more, visit dbg.org.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ahwatukee mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter

    Ahwatukee mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:22 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:22:56 GMT
    Anni Lacasse, left, got in trouble for vandalism so her mother, Jeanene Lacasse, right, asked Facebook for help on how to punish her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Anni Lacasse, left, got in trouble for vandalism so her mother, Jeanene Lacasse, right, asked Facebook for help on how to punish her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.

    More >

    An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.

    More >

  • From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

    From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

    (AP Photo)(AP Photo)

    Dani Mathers earned fame posing as a nude model. She gained notoriety on the other side of the camera when she snapped a photo of an unwitting and unwilling subject — a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room. 

    More >

    Dani Mathers earned fame posing as a nude model. She gained notoriety on the other side of the camera when she snapped a photo of an unwitting and unwilling subject — a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room. 

    More >

  • Documents reveal disturbing details in Valley woman's disappearance

    Documents reveal disturbing details in Valley woman's disappearance

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:22 AM EDT2017-05-25 13:22:46 GMT

    Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. Christine Mustafa vanished two weeks ago from her home in north Phoenix. Since then, friends, family and neighbors have conducted a number of searches in the desert areas just outside the home she shared with her boyfriend.

    More >

    Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. Christine Mustafa vanished two weeks ago from her home in north Phoenix. Since then, friends, family and neighbors have conducted a number of searches in the desert areas just outside the home she shared with her boyfriend.

    More >
    •   