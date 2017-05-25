Desert Botanical Garden set to expand with a future Children and Family Garden

The Desert Botanical Garden is set to unveil plans for a new Children and Family Garden. (Source: Desert Botanical Garden)

The Desert Botanical Garden is unveiling a master plan for a future Children and Family Garden Thursday evening at the Garden’s Annual Membership Meeting.

Donors to The Saguaro Initiative campaign helped the Garden complete a master plan for the project set to be presented by staff and Didier Design Studio with a special presentation by Richard Louv starting at 6 p.m. exclusively to Garden members.

The Children and Family Garden will cover three acres and be located near the Harriet K. Maxwell Desert Wildflower Loop Trail.

The Garden plans for the new garden to be a place for social play, creativity, discovery and hands-on experiences in a desert landscape.

