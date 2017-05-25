Phoenix police looking for suspect after stabbing

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Connect
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed early Thursday morning.

According to Phoenix police, a verbal argument between two men escalated outside the Whispering Pines apartment complex near 36th Street and Thomas Road around 2 a.m.

The victim was stabbed in the neck and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say the suspect took off and there is no description of him. Phoenix PD is still investigating the incident. 

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ahwatukee mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter

    Ahwatukee mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:22 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:22:56 GMT
    Anni Lacasse, left, got in trouble for vandalism so her mother, Jeanene Lacasse, right, asked Facebook for help on how to punish her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Anni Lacasse, left, got in trouble for vandalism so her mother, Jeanene Lacasse, right, asked Facebook for help on how to punish her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.

    More >

    An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.

    More >

  • From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

    From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

    (AP Photo)(AP Photo)

    Dani Mathers earned fame posing as a nude model. She gained notoriety on the other side of the camera when she snapped a photo of an unwitting and unwilling subject — a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room. 

    More >

    Dani Mathers earned fame posing as a nude model. She gained notoriety on the other side of the camera when she snapped a photo of an unwitting and unwilling subject — a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room. 

    More >

  • Documents reveal disturbing details in Valley woman's disappearance

    Documents reveal disturbing details in Valley woman's disappearance

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:22 AM EDT2017-05-25 13:22:46 GMT

    Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. Christine Mustafa vanished two weeks ago from her home in north Phoenix. Since then, friends, family and neighbors have conducted a number of searches in the desert areas just outside the home she shared with her boyfriend.

    More >

    Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman. Christine Mustafa vanished two weeks ago from her home in north Phoenix. Since then, friends, family and neighbors have conducted a number of searches in the desert areas just outside the home she shared with her boyfriend.

    More >
    •   