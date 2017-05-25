Phoenix police looking for suspect after stabbing

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed early Thursday morning.

According to Phoenix police, a verbal argument between two men escalated outside the Whispering Pines apartment complex near 36th Street and Thomas Road around 2 a.m.

The victim was stabbed in the neck and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say the suspect took off and there is no description of him. Phoenix PD is still investigating the incident.

