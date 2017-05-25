Robots replace students at ASU?

Students will have to sign up to have access to the robots. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona State University has always shown pride in being innovative and beginning this fall, some students will get a chance to send a robot to class in their place.

The W.P. Carey Professional Flex MBA program will introduce three robots in fall. The robots can be operated remotely from a student who isn't able to attend class.

Now, this isn't going to be an option for everyone. Students will have to sign up to have access to the robots.

Also, they would have to have a reason to use it, such as they are out of town on a business trip or they're at home with a sick child.

The robot is essentially an iPad meets a hoverboard. It's a technology developed by Double Robotics. The student can access the robot via their laptop computer or even on their phone.

They can sit in classrooms, talk to their professors or classmates and it can even raise its hand by flashing a light.

An MBA student can request the robot up to 10 times throughout the course of a program. The deadline to apply for the robot is June 30.

