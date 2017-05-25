Computer virus blamed for porn on projector in 8th-grade class

Posted: Updated:
Eduprize's Queen Creek campus. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Eduprize's Queen Creek campus. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Eighth-grade students were exposed to pornographic materials last week at Eduprize's Queen Creek campus. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said a computer virus was to blame.

Sgt. RJ Harrison with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they received a complaint from a concerned parent. The complaint was that a teacher was showing pornography to her students.

Harrison said they learned that the teacher connected the projector to a web-based lesson and that's when porn images popped up. He said this happened because of a virus and that it wasn't the teacher's fault. He said the teacher told the kids to put their heads down and called for help. The school sent out a letter that day to the parents of students inside that classroom.

"The teacher did everything they could, immediately terminated class at that point, terminated the program she was teaching and immediately contacted administrators at that point," Harrison said.

Reggie Johnson, the older brother of a student who goes to Eduprize but wasn't in that class, tells us he thinks a letter should have been sent to everyone.

"My mom said she never got an email about it, which I think she should've gotten an email because that's very serious," Johnson said.

Harrison said, because this looks like an accident, they don't plan to file any charges.

A spokesperson for the Pinal County Sheriff's Office also told us the teacher no longer works at Eduprize, but that it's unrelated to this incident.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Lindsey ReiserLindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.

Click to learn more about Lindsey

Lindsey Reiser

Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.

Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.

Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.

She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.

Hide bio

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Robots replace students at ASU?

    Robots replace students at ASU?

    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:11 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:11:38 GMT
    The W.P. Carey Professional Flex MBA program will introduce three robots in fall. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The W.P. Carey Professional Flex MBA program will introduce three robots in fall. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Arizona State University has always shown pride in being innovative and beginning this fall some students will get a chance to send a robot to class in their place. 

    More >

    Arizona State University has always shown pride in being innovative and beginning this fall some students will get a chance to send a robot to class in their place. 

    More >

  • Some companies are cashing in on couples with infertility issues

    Some companies are cashing in on couples with infertility issues

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:36 AM EDT2017-05-25 04:36:31 GMT
    (Source: greenapple78 / 123RF Stock Photo)(Source: greenapple78 / 123RF Stock Photo)

    Women are having babies later in life and many are turning to in vitro fertilization procedures for help. Some companies are cashing in on couples with infertility issues.

    More >

    Women are having babies later in life and many are turning to in vitro fertilization procedures for help. Some companies are cashing in on couples with infertility issues.

    More >

  • Man pulled from canal in west Valley, later dies

    Man pulled from canal in west Valley, later dies

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:32 AM EDT2017-05-25 04:32:57 GMT
    A man was taken to the hospital after he was pulled from the canal in the west Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)A man was taken to the hospital after he was pulled from the canal in the west Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A man was taken to the hospital with crews trying to get a heartbeat after he was pulled from a canal in the west Valley, officials said. 

    More >

    A man was taken to the hospital with crews trying to get a heartbeat after he was pulled from a canal in the west Valley, officials said. 

    More >
    •   