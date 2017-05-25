Computer virus blamed for porn on projector in 8th-grade class

Eighth-grade students were exposed to pornographic materials last week at Eduprize's Queen Creek campus. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said a computer virus was to blame.

Sgt. RJ Harrison with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they received a complaint from a concerned parent. The complaint was that a teacher was showing pornography to her students.

Harrison said they learned that the teacher connected the projector to a web-based lesson and that's when porn images popped up. He said this happened because of a virus and that it wasn't the teacher's fault. He said the teacher told the kids to put their heads down and called for help. The school sent out a letter that day to the parents of students inside that classroom.

"The teacher did everything they could, immediately terminated class at that point, terminated the program she was teaching and immediately contacted administrators at that point," Harrison said.

Reggie Johnson, the older brother of a student who goes to Eduprize but wasn't in that class, tells us he thinks a letter should have been sent to everyone.

"My mom said she never got an email about it, which I think she should've gotten an email because that's very serious," Johnson said.

Harrison said, because this looks like an accident, they don't plan to file any charges.

A spokesperson for the Pinal County Sheriff's Office also told us the teacher no longer works at Eduprize, but that it's unrelated to this incident.

