Man pulled from canal not breathing, no heartbeat, officials said

There were no other victims. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was taken to the hospital after he was pulled from the canal in the west Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was taken to the hospital with crews trying to get a heartbeat after he was pulled from a canal in the west Valley, officials said.

The man was found in the water near 99th Avenue and McDowell Road around 8:30 p.m, according to the Tolleson Fire Department.

Crews were seen doing chest compressions on the man while he was being loaded into an ambulance. He was driven to Estrella Hospital, firefighters said.

Initially, crews thought there might have been a car in the canal as well but later said there was no car, just some type of debris.

It's unclear how the man got into the canal.

