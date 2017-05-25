Man pulled from canal in west Valley, later dies

There were no other victims. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was taken to the hospital after he was pulled from the canal in the west Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man who was pulled from a canal in the west Valley Wednesday night has died, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The man was found in the water near 99th Avenue and McDowell Road around 8:30 p.m, according to firefighters. He is believed to have drowned.

Crews were seen doing chest compressions on the man while he was being loaded into an ambulance. He was driven to Banner Estrella Medical Center, where he died, firefighters said.

Initially, crews thought there might have been a car in the canal as well but later said there was no car, just some type of debris.

It's unclear how the man got into the canal.

