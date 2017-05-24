Mesa PD: Fatal accidents involving pedestrians on the rise

A rise in fatal accidents involving pedestrians has prompted the Mesa Police Department to increase its enforcement of traffic laws violated by pedestrians.

During the first five months of this year, nine pedestrians and one bicycle rider were killed. These fatalities in Mesa are below the national average, but the primary cause involves pedestrians disobeying traffic laws, according to a news release from the Mesa Police Department.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: 5,376 pedestrians were killed on U.S. roadways in 2015 and on average, one pedestrian was killed every two hours, and injured every seven minutes in traffic crashes. Also, 74 percent of pedestrian fatalities happen at night and 72 percent of those killed were not crossing at intersections.

Mesa police officers will be stopping pedestrians in violation of traffic laws to educate them on the dangers of crossing and remaining in the roadway unlawfully, according to the news release.

