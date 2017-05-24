Trooper who was shot, beaten on I-10 forms friendship with man who saved him

Andersson has been with DPS for 27 years and is long eligible for retirement but he wants to go back to work. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Edward Andersson, left, was shot and being attacked when Thomas Yoxall, right, came to his rescue. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

More than four months after being shot and beaten along a pitch-black stretch of Interstate 10 near Tonopah, Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Edward Andersson has his sights set on doing whatever it takes to return to his job.

Andersson has been with DPS for 27 years and is long eligible for retirement but right now, that is not even a consideration.

“It's not the way I want to go, by somebody else's choosing. I want to go by my choosing. So, I'll try to do everything I can to try to get back into the swing of things. It's looking not positive about it, but I'll kick and fight until they actually tell me no you cannot go back because you cannot do the same functions as you were doing before,” said Andersson.

A passerby is credited with helping save Andersson’s life.

Thomas Yoxall, 43, was driving along the I-10 on Jan. 12 when he saw Andersson and Leonard Penuelas-Escobar in a physical fight. Yoxall stopped and went to help the trooper, who was calling out for help. He ended up shooting Penuelas-Escobar, killing him.

“I said it that morning and I’ll continue to say it, I feel God put me there and I feel blessed that I was there and I was able to save Trooper Andersson,” said Yoxall.

The two men have very different personalities. Yoxall is talkative and outgoing. Andersson is a man of few words and reserved. But the pair has forged a friendship and a bond that will last the rest of their lives.

“Every few weeks on Sundays after I get out of church, we meet, him, his wife Sandy, his gals, grandkids. We have lunch. We hang out for a little bit and catch up to what's going on. Something like this happens that bond's forged,” said Yoxall.

The men also have very different appearances. Andersson is the clean-cut, short-haired conservative police-type. Yoxall is covered with tattoo and has earlobe gauges.

“You don't judge a book by its cover. So, you get to know him. You get to realize you have common factors with the person and then you become friends. And that's what's happened to us,” said Andersson.

On Wednesday, the men met at AZFirearms in Avondale. Owners Cheryl and Danny Todd have chosen Andersson as the recipient of this year’s First Responder’s Appreciation Day. It’s a tradition the couple started three years ago to help local first responders in need.

This story of Andersson and Yoxall particularly caught the couple’s eye given they own a gun store and are staunch advocates of the Second Amendment.

“When we realized it was a responsible, armed citizen who made the difference between life (or) death for Trooper Andersson that was for us really the truly compelling piece,” said Cheryl.

The Avondale gun store will hold an appreciation day on June 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. As part of the celebration, they will be raffling off a Head Down PV9 Semi-Auto Rifle worth about $1,300. The Todds are hoping to raise as much as $20,000. Whatever they raise, every penny will go to Andersson.

You can buy raffle tickets online. You do not need to be present to win. Winners must pass a background check and adhere to all gun laws. Click/tap here to purchase a ticket.

