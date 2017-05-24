Suspected flasher in Avondale arrested

A suspect has been arrested in the case of a man who exposed himself to girls in Avondale.

Police said 22-year-old Carl Silva from Litchfield Park was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Originally police said he exposed himself and touched himself in front of one girl while she was walking home from school near Van Buren and 122nd Avenue. Police now say there were two victims.

Detectives said Silva was in his car during the incident.

That's when a neighbor, Michael Sanchez, saw a girl crying and started to run toward her. He says the suspect was about to get out of the car when he ran over.

The suspect took off. Sanchez says he helped the girl and called the police.

Both of the victims didn't know the suspect.

Police didn't say how they found Silva. He was booked on two counts of public sexual indecency.

