Glendale police identify robbery suspect killed by officers

By The Associated Press
GLENDALE, AZ (AP) -

Glendale police have released the identity of an armed robbery suspect fatally shot by police during a confrontation on a street after a pursuit.

Police say 21-year-old Jorge Alberto Fuentes was shot Tuesday morning by Glendale officers out of concern for the safety of officers and the public.

According to police, Fuentes pointed a gun at people at a business during the earlier robbery and fired one shot from a shotgun from inside a stolen vehicle he was driving when police caught up with him.

Police also say a stun gun was used in an attempt to subdue Fuentes before he reached for the shotgun.

The confrontation occurred after a pursuit involved Glendale, Peoria and Phoenix officers.

