5 more Mountain Ridge wrestlers in trouble for alleged assault

New allegations at a West Valley high school, and again they involve the wrestlers.

We've uncovered details out of Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale. This is the same school where two former wrestlers were indicted for sexual assault back in December during an out-of-town tournament.

Police say five more current or former wrestlers have also been in trouble recently. All of these incidents involve physical assaults, none sexual in nature like the one from last winter.

Between September 2016 and April 2017, there were five reported incidents and four victims. One of the victims, a special needs student, was allegedly attacked on two separate occasions, including an incident in a bathroom where he was beaten.

That boy's parents pressed charges, but a juvenile county attorney turned them down.

Four of these incidents allegedly happened on the Mountain Ridge High School campus. One happened at a nearby park where a student on a bicycle was attacked. That student needed to see a doctor due to the severity of his injuries.

Some of these incidents were even caught on camera by other students.

“As a police and a father myself, one incident is too many. If you have kids going to school that don't feel safe and feel intimidated, they're being bullied. That's something none of us want,” said Sgt. Scott Waite of the Glendale Police Department.

The school district said in a statement:

"Deer Valley Unified School District and all of our schools, including Mountain Ridge High School, work diligently to keep our school campuses safe and secure.

If a fight or other incident occurs on campus: our administrators react swiftly and comprehensively to investigate the situation, involve police if a criminal investigation is necessary, discipline those found to be responsible, and work with parents and students on an ongoing basis to maintain a safe environment.

Unfortunately, we are unable to provide all of the facts concerning these incidents that occurred on campus between students because they include confidential student discipline records, which are protected by privacy laws. If we could release those records, you would have a more complete picture of what took place.

The facts show that the school did a complete investigation and took appropriate action for every incident reported."

Police documents show in several cases students received five-day suspensions.

