Surprise police seek assistance locating burglary suspect

The Surprise Police Department are seeking the public's help in locating burglary suspect Jayden M. Santee.

The 5-foot-11 Santee is wanted for questioning in reference to several vehicle burglaries that occurred in the City of Surprise in January.

Santee is a white male, weighing approximately 145 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with any information leading to the location of Santee is asked to contact Detective Coats at 623-222-4316, or call 623-222-TIPS. Tips can also be emailed to crimetips@surpriseaz.gov. Refer to incident numbers 170102583 and 170102570.

