Documents reveal disturbing details in valley woman's disappearance

Mustafa also disappeared without her 8-month-old baby, who was staying with a caregiver. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Detectives are now reaching out to the public, hoping anyone with information about Mustafa's disappearance will come forward. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Court documents reveal disturbing details in the case of a missing valley woman.

Christine Mustafa vanished two weeks ago from her home in north Phoenix. Since then, friends, family and neighbors have conducted a number of searches in the desert areas just outside the home she shared with her boyfriend.

A search warrant on May 18 sheds light on the boyfriend’s activity and statements immediately after Mustafa went missing.

Phoenix police first gained access to the home May 11 while following up on a missing person's call made by Mustafa’s family. The report says police saw Mustafa’s vehicle outside so they “lock picked” to get into the home. The search warrant says they found Mustafa’s cell phone on the bathroom floor, and as they looked through the home, Mustafa’s boyfriend arrived.

The report says the boyfriend explained to investigators that the couple “got into a verbal argument on the night of May 10 over his beliefs that she was cheating on him.”

The documents describe a conversation one of Mustafa’s coworkers had with investigators telling them the boyfriend had even threatened to kill Mustafa.

The documents say police had obtained a previous search warrant where they searched the home the couple shared and discovered bedding that appeared to have small amounts of blood on it. Investigators also took the boyfriend’s handgun and cell phone. When they attempted to interview Mustafa’s boyfriend, he “invoked his rights.”

The May 18 search warrant requests a code to get inside the boyfriend’s cell phone. When asked if investigators were able to access the files in the phone, Phoenix Police said revealing additional information would be “detrimental to the investigation.”

Mustafa’s boyfriend is being considered as a person of interest, according to police, but not a suspect.

Anyone with information on Mustafa’s disappearance is urged to call Phoenix Police Department.

