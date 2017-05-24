Firefighters battle RV fire that spread to house in Mesa

Firefighters battled a blaze that started in an RV and spread to a house in Mesa. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Firefighters were battling a fire Wednesday evening that began in an RV home and spread to a neighboring house in Mesa, fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. near Recker and McKellips roads, according to the Mesa Fire Department.

Firefighters were working to prevent the flames from spreading to more nearby homes.

No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

