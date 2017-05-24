Training exercise at Arizona Capitol planned for Thursday

There will be a military exercise at the state capitol sometime on Thursday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Military members will swarming around the state Capitol on Thursday morning, but don't worry, it will be part of a training exercise.

The operation will involve a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter that will land in the parking lot of Wesley Bolin Plaza, the Governor's Office said. It will load various representatives from the Arizona Department of Administration, the Arizona Department of Transportation, and the Arizona Department of Corrections and fly to the Papago Park Military Reservation.

During the exercise, areas around the Capitol may be restricted.

According to the Governor's Office, the training is a regular part of the State Emergency Response and Recovery Planning process, which ensures Arizona is prepared and can act quickly and efficiently in the case of emergency.

The Governor's Office didn't say what time the exercise would happen but people should not be alarmed if they see the military helicopter in the state Capitol area or flying through Phoenix.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.