Ex-Douglas policeman gets prison for transporting marijuana

A former police officer has been sentenced to five years in prison for transporting more than 200 pounds of marijuana from Douglas to Tucson last December.

Prosecutors say ex-Douglas police Sgt. Theodore Kulkens also must pay the city's police department nearly $15,000 in restitution.

Cochise County Sheriff's deputies arrested Kulkens after 224 pounds of marijuana was found in the back of an SUV on Dec. 10.

The arrest came less than a month after Kulkens was sentenced to probation for theft from the Douglas Police Department.

Prosecutors say Kulkens pleaded guilty to transportation of marijuana for sale and he admitted the offense violated the terms of his probation.

