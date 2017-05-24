Study to examine environmental aspects of proposed corridor

State and federal agencies are launching a study into possible environmental implications of possible routes for a proposed new connection between Interstates 10 and 19 on Tucson's south side.

The Arizona Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration are beginning a three-year Environmental Impact Statement study of possible routes for the Sonoran Corridor, a connecting route south of Tucson International Airport.

According to ADOT, the proposed new connection could reduce congestion at the existing interchange between Interstates 10 and 19.

ADOT says there's no timetable for building the Sonoran Corridor and that funding for the project hasn't been lined up.

Public meetings on the project are scheduled the evenings of June 7 in Tucson and June 8 in Sahuarita.

