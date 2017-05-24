Prescott-area man has been arrested in wife's disappearance

Sandra Pagniano has been missing since Friday, May 19. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

David Pagniano, 55, was arrested in connection with the disappearance of his wife. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

A Prescott-area man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of his wife who authorities believe may be dead.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say 55-year-old David Pagniano was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder.

He's been booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on a $2 million bond. It's unclear if Pagniano has a lawyer.

Sheriff's deputies took a missing person report Sunday on 39-year-old Sandra Pagniano, who hasn't been seen since last Friday.

When she did not show up for a scheduled social event, friends became concerned.

Investigators say the couple is separated but living together in a house outside Prescott.

Their two children - ages 8 and 12 - are under monitored care.

Sheriff's detectives say they developed information that Sandra Pagniano may have been harmed or killed by her husband and undisclosed evidence led to his arrest.

Detectives are still investigating and are seeking any information on the whereabouts of Sandra Pagniano or those with information that might aid in the current investigation. Call the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 928-771-3278 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

