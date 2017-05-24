Father & son arrested in connection to Yarnell church donation box theft attempt

A father and son were arrested after the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said they tried to steal cash from a church donation box in Yarnell.

Christopher Perkins, 40, and Michael Perkins, 19, were taken into custody on May 20 thanks to anonymous identifying them in the surveillance video, Dwight D'Evelyn with YCSO said.

The pair was accused of trying to use a crowbar and bolt cutters to get cash from a strong box at the Shrine of the Mountain Church on May 4 around 6:30 a.m. The incident was caught on camera.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Thieves try to steal cash from Yarnell church donation box]

On May 18, D'Evelyn said a person told investigators they recognized several items in the video including the clothing. They said it was worn by Christopher. The anonymous person also said based on the physical appearance of the person in the ski mask, that was Christopher's son, Michael, YCSO said.

Deputies then searched the home of both suspects and found earmuffs and bolt cutters that matched the descriptions of the same items seen in the video, D'Evelyn said.

They also reportedly found a crowbar that closely matched the item in the video but wasn't confirmed. When deputies did another search on May 20 at the same home, the crowbar was gone but they found the ski mask, D'Evelyn said. Christopher and Michael were arrested.

Both have denied involvement in the case. They face burglary and criminal damage charges. The two were later released on their "own recognizance.

