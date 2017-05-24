Threatening message found in bathroom of Basha High School.

A threatening note has been found in the boy's bathroom of Basha High School.

There's no word on the specifics of the threat.

Police say they have identified a suspect. That suspect has been removed from campus and is now subject to school discipline.

The school principal sent out this letter to parents:

Dear Basha Families, I am writing to let you know that we discovered a threatening message in a boys bathroom stall today. We involved Chandler police and identified a student we believe is responsible. He has been removed from campus and is subject to school discipline. The safety and security of our students, staff, and faculty is our top priority and we will maintain our vigilance to keep our campus safe and orderly. To help allay concerns, we will have additional district safety and Chandler Police personnel on campus for the rest of the week. The purpose of this letter is to keep you informed of issues related to campus safety and to encourage open dialogue about community and school safety. We ask parents to play a role in our safety efforts by reiterating with your children the importance of informing staff whenever he/she has information related to the safety of our community or school. We also ask you to continue discussions with your children about the seriousness of actions and words that others might consider to be a threat. We will continue to have zero tolerance toward any message or threat to staff and students and will work cooperatively with the police to pursue prosecution in these matters. We ask that all parents, students and staff continue to help in our school safety efforts by being the "eyes and ears" of all of our schools and our community. Sincerely, David Loutzenheiser Principal

Basha High School

As we countdown the end of the school yr, remember a threat made against your school is not a harmless prank https://t.co/RCOBs3ixOF pic.twitter.com/6KxkSEFAzB — MaricopaCounty Atty. (@marcoattorney) May 24, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.