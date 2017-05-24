Closure order in effect after lighting-caused wildfire within Coconino National Forest

A map of the area closures from the Snake Ridge Fire. (Source: Coconino National Forest)

The Snake Ridge Fire has caused closures in the Coconino National Forest. (Source: MGN Online)

The Coconino National Forest issued a closure order that is now in effect for the area of the lightning-caused "Snake Ridge Fire", which fire personnel are managing above Mogollon Rim.

The area of the wildfire, approximately 9 miles north of Clints Wells, north of West Clear Creek and west of Lake Mary Road, is now closed to protect public safety according to the Coconino National Forest.

The closure order affects certain areas and roads on the Mogollon Rim Ranger District in the Coconino National Forest and begins at the junction of Forest Road (FR) 214 and FR 81A.

The Snake Ridge Fire is currently burning at a low to moderate intensity and will move across the landscape consuming dead wood, pine needles, and forest fuels.

Wildfires like this help reduce the risk of severe wildfires, create safer conditions for residents, the public and firefighters, and also restore wildlife habitat by stimulating understory vegetation growth, said the Coconino National Forest.

As with any wildfire, Coconino National Forest said there is not a planned end date for the Snake Ridge Fire but firefighters have determined an approximate 55-000-acre planning area within which the fire may run its natural course.

Approximately 90 firefighters and personnel have been assigned to the fire and are currently monitoring fire progression and smoke impact.

As previously reported, smoke will be much lighter than that of a severe wildfire. However, smoke will be visible in the area from Lake Mary Road, state Routes 87 and 260, and Interstate 17.

