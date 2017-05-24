New billboards spread message about fire danger

"One spark is all it takes."

That's one of the fire-prevention messages you'll see on some new billboards around Arizona, as officials try to raise fire danger awareness.

Fire season has arrived and the weather is just getting warmer and drier. So the Department of Forestry and Fire Management has unveiled a new billboard campaign to reinforce fire safety across the state.

Already this year, DFFM has responded to more than 600 wildfires on state-managed land across Arizona.

Of those fires, 97 percent have been ruled human-caused.

The billboard messaging is simple: ‘Put out your Campfires’ and ‘One Spark is all it Takes.’ Two signs are up now, one in Chino Valley and the other along Interstate 10 outside of Eloy.

A third billboard will be going up near Payson right before the 4th of July weekend. The billboards will remain up through fire season.

“Southern Arizona is going to be active this year. We have already seen that firsthand with the Sawmill and Mulberry Fires and that is why we are relying on the public to take responsibility for themselves. We can only do so much outreach and fire mitigation work, but ultimately, fire safety and awareness lies in the hands of our residents,” said State Forester Jeff Whitney.

The Sawmill and Mulberry Fires have already cost an estimated $8 million.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.