Mesa welcomes Tucson assistant as new police chief

Tucson Assistant Police Chief Ramon Batista was announced as the Mesa Police Chief today. (Source: City of Mesa)

The City of Mesa announced today that Tucson Assistant Police Chief Ramon Batista will head up their Mesa Police Department as new Chief of Police.

Batista has been with the Tucson Police Department for 31 years and acted as assistant police chief since 2014.

“The Chief of Police is one of the most important leadership positions in the city overseeing a department of nearly 1,200 sworn and civilian employees,” said Mesa City Manager Chris Brady in a news release. “Assistant Chief Batista was chosen because I believe he is the best fit for our community and organization at this time.”

Brady said the selection process included feedback provided by many community members, business, and civic leaders as well as police officers over several months of interviews and forums.

As Tucson’s assistant chief, Batista has been responsible for the Patrol Bureau and currently oversees the Investigative Bureau, which is comprised of the crime lab, evidence processing center, identification center, and all detectives.

Batista will oversee a department with approximately 1,200 employees and a budget of $175.9 million.

The City of Mesa will hold a news conference in June to officially introduce him to the community.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.