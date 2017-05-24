Breaking ground for new artist colony in Mesa

Live, work and create... all the same space.

That's the vision behind Artspace, which is now in development.

On Wednesday, crews took specially-created and brightly-colored shovels, and broke ground for the project in downtown Mesa.

Artspace is designed to be an affordable new space where artists of all disciplines may live, work, and create, as well as space where arts-related organizations and businesses can thrive.

The clustered live/work housing and community facility is located on 1.7 acres in downtown Mesa near 2nd Avenue and Hibbert.

Artspace estimates constructing 61,000 square feet of live/work housing and more than 1,200 square feet of community space in five three-story buildings. A mix of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom homes will provide 50 units for artists and their families at affordable rents.

The facility will provide artists’ housing, performance/exhibition space, educational space, and creative business space – all within an easy walk from Light Rail, the Mesa Arts Center, downtown businesses and an easy 25-minute drive to downtown Phoenix.



