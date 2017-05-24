Missing: Sunshine in SoCal

Missing: Sunshine in SoCalPosted: Updated:
Ahwatukee mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter
An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.More >
Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
Student with 4.4 GPA banned from graduation because of shirt
A student with a 4.4 grade point average will not get to graduate with the rest of her class, all because of her shirt.More >
Neighbor saves young girl from flasher in Avondale
Avondale police are warning the community about a man who exposed himself to a young girl until a neighbor intervened.More >
Police: Parents force 5-year-old to drink mouthwash because he was thirsty
A 5-year-old boy showed up at a New Mexico hospital with a .2 blood alcohol level, after his parents allegedly forced him to drink mouthwash.More >
Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them down
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe.More >
2 arrested after 18 pounds of meth found in car in Holbrook
Navajo County Sheriff's officials say a man and woman have been arrested after 18 pounds of methamphetamine was found hidden in their vehicle.More >
EXCLUSIVE
More than 100 needles found on popular walking path near Holyoke school
Now to a story you’ll only see on Western Mass News...More >
Phoenix man seeking public's help to find drive-by shooter
A Valley homeowner is speaking out after someone took aim at his house near 21st Avenue and Thunderbird Road Monday night.More >
Missing: Sunshine in SoCal
While many Arizonans head west to escape the summer heat of the desert, they may be surprised to find a lack of sunshine if they hit the beaches of Southern California in May or June. A weather phenomenon called May Grey/June Gloom is to blame.More >
Mount St. Helens is still active
It has been 37 years since Mount St. Helens erupted and it still is recharging.More >
Chase Field goes green
I love a good baseball game. Over the past 4 years of living in Arizona, I've made a point to check out our Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field several times a season.More >
Without the Salt River, we wouldn’t be here
The Salt River used to flow full time through the Salt River Valley. It was the basis of life in this area.More >
Warmer weather means it’s time to hit the lake
Arizona has some of the best boating lakes in the desert southwest. Now as the weather heats up, Ashlee DeMartino has some tips on water safety.More >
Triple digits return to the Valley
Triple-digit heat is in the very near future for the Valley as a weather system that brought cooler than normal temperatures across Arizona tracks east and away from the state.More >
Wildfires are part of life in Arizona and here are some of the worst
Wildfires in Arizona have destroyed thousands of homes, claimed dozens of lives and ravaged millions of acres of beautiful landscape through the years. Here are some of the most destructive fires in Arizona's history.More >
April Warnecke's favorite spot in Arizona
People spend more time at Arizona's Lake Powell than any other National Park in the country. With its red rock canyons and crystal green waters, it's easy to see why.More >
The North Rim is open
If you are a fan of the Grand Canyon, the North Rim is worth the drive.More >
Why all this weather talk about Sky Harbor?
Where is the official weather for Phoenix recorded? At Sky Harbor Airport. But that hasn't always been the case.More >
Summer swimwear trends for guys and gals
Summer is right around the corner, time to check out the latest gear in swimwear. We head over to Tempe Marketplace for what will be hot poolside and on the beach this season for the guys and gals, including accessories. For more info: TempeMarketplace.comMore >
Velocity VR exclusively debuts inside Scottsdale's Octane Raceway
This is only the 4th one in the U.S. and the only one in Arizona; we're talking about Velocity VR, a virtual reality game, where you're not wired to a console and your body becomes the controller. This 3,500 SQ foot space, which will open to the public on Memorial Day weekend, will become a separate attraction inside Octane Raceway of north Scottsdale. For more info: VelocityVR.comMore >
Opioid overdose antidote Narcan now available at CVS without prescription
“We believe this increased access across the state will help save lives and give more people a chance to get the help they need for recovery," a CVS spokesman said.More >
Police searching for suspects in 'unique' burglary
Phoenix police are searching for the unknown suspect or suspects responsible for a unique burglary.More >
Mother asks internet how to punish her daughter
An Ahwatukee mother learned that her daughter was guilty of vandalism and asked strangers on the internet what her punishment should be. (Tuesday, May 23, 2017)More >
Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them down
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2ryzJyt.More >
Neighbor saves young girl from man who exposed himself
Police said a man was exposing himself to a young girl in Avondale when a neighbor intervened and scared him off. (Tuesday, May 23, 2017)More >
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism
Phoenix man seeking public's help to find drive-by shooter
A Valley homeowner is speaking out after someone took aim at his house near 21st Ave. and Thunderbird Road Monday night. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2ryAGqx.More >
Glendale father uses new safety device that's easier than pepper spray
A Glendale father has found a new safety device that is easier and safer to use than pepper spray.More >
A Glendale father has found a new safety device that is easier and safer to use than pepper spray.