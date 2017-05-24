Mesa Council looks at removing/disciplining an elected official

The Mesa City Council will seek legal advice Thursday morning on disciplining or possibly removing an elected official from office.

The planned discussion comes after Councilman Ryan Winkle's blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit when police arrested him this month on suspicion of drunk driving.

The council will meet with the city attorney behind closed doors in executive session, according to an agenda posted on Mesa City Hall's website.

Because this is an executive session, the public will not be allowed in as the legal advice is protected by attorney-client privilege.

Last week, Winkle announced he was taking a six-month voluntary leave of absence to deal with his arrest.

On Tuesday, Tempe Police said Winkle was driving with a BAC of 0.22, or, at a "super extreme" level.

If convicted this would be his second extreme DUI in eight years. Winkle served 45 days in jail for extreme DUI in 2009.

