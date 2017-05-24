Valley senior citizen stuck in 'free trial offer'Posted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
Valley senior citizen stuck in 'free trial offer'
Valley senior citizen stuck in 'free trial offer'
Valley woman has already been billed a total of $800 for products she says she doesn't want.More >
Valley woman has already been billed a total of $800 for products she says she doesn't want.More >
3 On Your Side
Valley man finally gets tax refund
Valley man finally gets tax refund
A viewer in tonight's 3 On Your Side says he should have received his Arizona tax refund back in mid-March, that was two months ago. And he says when he calls the department of revenue, he gets nowhere.More >
A viewer in tonight's 3 On Your Side says he should have received his Arizona tax refund back in mid-March, that was two months ago. And he says when he calls the department of revenue, he gets nowhere.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Alert: Rent scam dupes Mesa woman
Consumer Alert: Rent scam dupes Mesa woman
Rental scams are alive and well right now. A Mesa woman found out the hard way.More >
Rental scams are alive and well right now. A Mesa woman found out the hard way.More >
3 On Your Side
'Made in the USA.' Is it really?
'Made in the USA.' Is it really?
When you make a purchase, do you look to see if an item was “Made in the USA?” Buying American-made merchandise seems patriotic and helps the economy, but what do those claims really mean?More >
When you make a purchase, do you look to see if an item was “Made in the USA?” Buying American-made merchandise seems patriotic and helps the economy, but what do those claims really mean?More >
3 On Your Side
Auto insurance premiums have gone up and there's a reason
Auto insurance premiums have gone up and there's a reason
Auto insurance rates have gone up because 2015 was a bad year.More >
Auto insurance rates have gone up because 2015 was a bad year.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
Update: Viewer loses battle to cancer and unlicensed contractor
The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened.More >
The last time 3 On Your Side reported on this viewer, we were optimistic something good would happen to her. But that is nowhere near what happened.More >
3 On Your Side
Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'
Don't fall for the 'Federal Grant Scam'
The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.More >
The Federal Grant Scam is very convincing and continues to dupe folks.More >
3 On Your Side
Deadline approaching for consumers wanting money from Diamond Resorts
Deadline approaching for consumers wanting money from Diamond Resorts
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office wants to remind consumers about an approaching deadline regarding a $800,000 timeshare settlement.More >
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office wants to remind consumers about an approaching deadline regarding a $800,000 timeshare settlement.More >
3 On Your Side
Stolen tax information on the dark web
Stolen tax information on the dark web
It may be passed tax time, but that doesn’t mean the stress is over. Experts say thieves are stealing W-2 information and selling it on the part of the internet hidden from search engines known as the dark web.More >
It may be passed tax time, but that doesn’t mean the stress is over. Experts say thieves are stealing W-2 information and selling it on the part of the internet hidden from search engines known as the dark web.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Ahwatukee mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter
Ahwatukee mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter
An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.More >
An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.More >
Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation
Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them down
Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them down
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe.More >
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe.More >
Student with 4.4 GPA banned from graduation because of shirt
Student with 4.4 GPA banned from graduation because of shirt
A student with a 4.4 grade point average will not get to graduate with the rest of her class, all because of her shirt.More >
A student with a 4.4 grade point average will not get to graduate with the rest of her class, all because of her shirt.More >
Neighbor saves young girl from flasher in Avondale
Neighbor saves young girl from flasher in Avondale
Avondale police are warning the community about a man who exposed himself to a young girl until a neighbor intervened.More >
Avondale police are warning the community about a man who exposed himself to a young girl until a neighbor intervened.More >
Mom confirms death of 15-year-old killed in Manchester bombing
Mom confirms death of 15-year-old killed in Manchester bombing
Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in BritainMore >
Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in BritainMore >
Police: Parents force 5-year-old to drink mouthwash because he was thirsty
Police: Parents force 5-year-old to drink mouthwash because he was thirsty
A 5-year-old boy showed up at a New Mexico hospital with a .2 blood alcohol level, after his parents allegedly forced him to drink mouthwash.More >
A 5-year-old boy showed up at a New Mexico hospital with a .2 blood alcohol level, after his parents allegedly forced him to drink mouthwash.More >
Stray bullet kills 7-year-old boy eating cake at kitchen table
Stray bullet kills 7-year-old boy eating cake at kitchen table
A 7-year-old boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet from a nearby fight as he played on his iPad and ate cake at his kitchen table, police said,More >
A 7-year-old boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet from a nearby fight as he played on his iPad and ate cake at his kitchen table, police said,More >
Father turns in his son after finding stolen weapons, homemade explosives
Father turns in his son after finding stolen weapons, homemade explosives
A St. Charles County teenager is charged with possession of stolen guns and materials to make homemade explosives after his father turned him in.More >
A St. Charles County teenager is charged with possession of stolen guns and materials to make homemade explosives after his father turned him in.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Robots replace students at ASU?
Robots replace students at ASU?
Arizona State University has always shown pride in being innovative and beginning this fall some students will get a chance to send a robot to class in their place.More >
Arizona State University has always shown pride in being innovative and beginning this fall some students will get a chance to send a robot to class in their place.More >
Some companies are cashing in on couples with infertility issues
Some companies are cashing in on couples with infertility issues
Women are having babies later in life and many are turning to in vitro fertilization procedures for help. Some companies are cashing in on couples with infertility issues.More >
Women are having babies later in life and many are turning to in vitro fertilization procedures for help. Some companies are cashing in on couples with infertility issues.More >
Man pulled from canal in west Valley, later dies
Man pulled from canal in west Valley, later dies
A man was taken to the hospital with crews trying to get a heartbeat after he was pulled from a canal in the west Valley, officials said.More >
A man was taken to the hospital with crews trying to get a heartbeat after he was pulled from a canal in the west Valley, officials said.More >
Trooper who was shot, beaten on I-10 forms friendship with man who saved him
Trooper who was shot, beaten on I-10 forms friendship with man who saved him
More than four months after being shot and beaten along a pitch-black stretch of Interstate 10 near Tonopah, Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Edward Andersson has his sights set on doing whatever it takes to return to his job.More >
More than four months after being shot and beaten along a pitch-black stretch of Interstate 10 near Tonopah, Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Edward Andersson has his sights set on doing whatever it takes to return to his job.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Mother asks internet how to punish her daughter
Mother asks internet how to punish her daughter
An Ahwatukee mother learned that her daughter was guilty of vandalism and asked strangers on the internet what her punishment should be. (Tuesday, May 23, 2017)More >
Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them down
Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them down
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2ryzJyt.More >
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2ryzJyt.More >
Neighbor saves young girl from man who exposed himself
Neighbor saves young girl from man who exposed himself
Police said a man was exposing himself to a young girl in Avondale when a neighbor intervened and scared him off. (Tuesday, May 23, 2017)More >
Police said a man was exposing himself to a young girl in Avondale when a neighbor intervened and scared him off. (Tuesday, May 23, 2017)More >
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism
AP: UK-Manchester-STILLS.mp4
AP: UK-Manchester-STILLS.mp4
Glendale father uses new safety device that's easier than pepper spray
Glendale father uses new safety device that's easier than pepper spray
A Glendale father has found a new safety device that is easier and safer to use than pepper spray.More >
A Glendale father has found a new safety device that is easier and safer to use than pepper spray.More >