Glendale father uses new safety device that's easier than pepper spray

A Glendale father has found a new safety device for his family and it's easier and safer to use than pepper spray. It's called RoboCopp and it's a little key chain that emits a very loud sound to scare off attackers.

When the top is off, the RoboCopp blares a 120-decibel siren that can be heard from 300 feet away.

Paul Sinkovits, a Glendale father, decided this would be a great option for his wife to carry when walking their young child.

"...if something happens to my wife I don't want her carrying a gun or even pepper spray, something she has to point at, with this she just needs to pull it and it makes a loud noise," Sinkovits said.

The device takes away the need to aim at something, and possibly miss the target.

The siren can also be used to alert people nearby. If a hiker is stuck on a trail, it can be used to get someone's attention to call for help.

