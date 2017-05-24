Veterans Job Fair

The Arizona Rattlers have partnered up with Rayhons Financial Solutions and the Talking Stick Resort Arena to host the Veterans Career and Resource Fair. The event will be held on Wednesday, May 24th at the Talking Stick Resort Arena (201 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix, Ariz.) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event is open to veterans and service members, as well as their families. The first 200 veterans or service members through the door will also receive two free Rattlers tickets. Parking for the event will be free.

There will be over 50 potential employers participating in the event. These vendors range from Costco, Arizona Grand Resort and Spa, Pro Em Party and Event Rentals, Go Daddy, Goodwill and Grand Canyon University just to name a few.

For more information and registration visit: https://azstandup4veterans.eventbrite.com

Veterans Career and Resource Fair

Wednesday, May 24, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Talking Stick Resort Arena

201 E. Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phoenix VA to Host Mental Health Information Fair

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Phoenix VA Health Care System will have a Mental Health Information Fair for veterans, family members, friends of veterans, and the community to come learn about VA mental health services. Community stakeholders, such as the new BeConnectedAZ project manager, will also be on site to share information about suicide prevention efforts in Arizona.



Phoenix VA HCS is committed to providing timely access to quality, recovery-oriented mental health care that anticipates and responds to Veterans' needs and supports their reintegration into their communities. Mental health care at Phoenix VA comprises a system of comprehensive treatments and services to serve the individual mental health needs of veterans and the needs of family members in relation to the veteran's care.

Mental Health Awareness Month Information Fair

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

10 a.m. 12 noon

Phoenix VA Health Care System (Main Hallway)

650 E. Indian School Road

Phoenix, Arizona 85012

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/PhxVAHealthcare/

Local Love: Sphinx Date

Sphinx Date Ranch has been an Arizona institution for over 60 years by offering the freshest locally sourced dates and edible gifts, with a traditional family approach. Today, we honor our rich heritage by introducing a fresh collection of time-honored farm and artisan sourced products to our newly curated Arizona pantry.

For more information, visit: www.sphinxdateranch.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sphinxdateco/

Sphinx Date Company

3039 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone; 480-941-2261

Summer swimwear trends for guys and gals

Summer is right around the corner, time to check out the latest gear in swimwear. We head over to Tempe Marketplace for what'll be hot poolside and on the beach this season for the guys and gals, including accessories.

Tempe Marketplace is your one stop shop for all of your swimwear and summer needs for both men and women.

Get swimsuit ready at other Tempe Marketplace retailers. Get your tan on at SunGun Airbrush Tanning, pedicure those tootsies at 7 Day Spa & Nails, get waxed at European Wax Center and more.

For more information, visit: http://www.tempemarketplace.com/

Tempe Marketplace---at the Splash Pad

2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 966-9338

Rio Salado Pkwy and McClintock Dr.

Velocity VR exclusively debuts inside Scottsdale's Octane Raceway

This is only the 4th one in the U.S., and the only one in Arizona; we're talking about Velocity VR, a virtual reality game, where you're not wired to a console and your body becomes the controller. This 3,500-sq. foot space, which will open to the public on Memorial Day weekend, will become a separate attraction inside Octane Raceway of north Scottsdale. Six players will don headphones, virtual reality goggles, a control backpack and a rifle to beat a zombie outbreak as a team. Here, you'll be instantly transported into a hybrid reality. Squat, peer around corners, crawl, reload and get ready for immersive mayhem.

For more information, visit: https://www.velocityvr.com/ or call (602) 302-7223.

Octane Raceway-101 & Indian Bend

Scottsdale at the Pavilions at Talking Stick

9119 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Wilma and Betty! Meet two baby warthogs at Wildlife World Zoo

They are typically found in the sub-Sahara in Africa, a wild member of the pig family, but this morning, two baby warthogs join us here at 3TV. Meet Wilma and Betty. Warthogs are the only pigs in the world that can live with little to no water for months at a time. So, why aren't these creatures doing well in unprotected areas? We learn that, and more.

Warthog Facts:

Found in the sub-Sahara in Africa

A wild member of the pig family

Females are around 150lbs

Males can get over 300lbs

Tusks are used for digging and defending themselves

2 pair of Tusks, top is big bottom are sharp

Tails of have the tuft of hair and stick straight up when they run.

Omnivores eating grass, roots berries and other fruits and insects’ eggs and even carrion

Diet is seasonally variable depending on what's available

Although they can dig their own burrows they typically occupy abandoned burrow from animals such as the aardvarks

When feeding they often kneel and crawl around, they have calloused pads on their wrist to protect them when crawling and kneeling around

Back into burrows so they are less vulnerable and able to protect themselves if needed

Wallow in the mud to cope with the high Temps and huddle together to cope with the cooler Temps

Humans, lions, leopards, hyenas and crocs

Their primary defense is to flee however mommy warthogs will defend their piglets very aggressively and will even charge predators

Females and young live in groups called sounders

5-6-month Gestation

2-4 piglets are the average

They are doing well in protected land reserves but not so well in areas that are not protected

15 years

Only pigs in the world that can live in an environment that has little to no water several months out of the year

Females only have 4 teats and each piglet has its own teat and nurses exclusively from it, even if one dies, none of the other piglets will nurse from that teat.

Poor vision but good sense of smell and hearing

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

76th Street tells the tale of 2 lifelong friends

They've been singing together since they were 10. Now Haley and Spencer, who make up 76th Street, are seniors at ASU and touring throughout the Western States of Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and California. They have several performances in the Valley.

76TH STREET upcoming summer performances throughout Arizona. . . Tempe Center of the Arts, Westin Kierland Resort & Spa (Scottsdale), Flagstaff Folk Festival, Pride in the Pines (Flagstaff), Kief-Joshua Vineyards (Elgin, AZ)

For more information, visit: www.76thstreet.net

Kid-preneurs sell lemonade for a cause

Just in time for the long, hot summer months, two Arizona companies, Bluemedia and Duality PR, are teaming up to inspire pint-size entrepreneurs, all for a good cause. Now through Friday, June 9, Arizona kids ages eight to 14, can register for a free lemonade stand, with half of their proceeds going to the nonprofit or school of their choice. One-hundred free lemonade stands are up for grabs. Kids are just asked to share the name of their school or non-profit they hope to support.

To participate, contact: www.bluemedia.com/lemonade,

Oola Dream Tour

If you truly have a desire to live an OolaLife, it's paramount you identify those toxic traits that hold you back from finding balance and growth in the 7 F's of Oola and embrace the transformational characteristics that will help accelerate your journey to greatness. Troy Amdahl (OolaGuru) and Dave Braun (OolaSeeker) tells us what Oola is and why they written a book for women who are pursuing a more Oola lifie.

What is Oola?

Oola-la, that's what life feels like when you're in the sweet spot, when your life is balanced, and growing in the 7 key areas of health and well-being (the 7 F's of Oola): fitness, finance, family, field (career), faith, friends and fun. It's more than a best-selling book series, it's a lifestyle.

Why did you write this book only for women?

After our first book launched, we realized many of our readers and followers on social media are women. When we recognized this trend, it made perfect sense. While a circus performer might spin seven plates in a single show, women spin seven plates (figuratively) every day. They juggle work, kids, family, and home life hoping there's room left in there somewhere for "me time." And if she is a small business owner or a career woman (as many of our readers are), she also juggles customers, clients, sales, marketing, professional events, and so many related activities that it's truly mind-boggling how much she packs into a 24-hour day. We saw value in using the inspirational stories and experiences of everyday women who share these same challenges as they pursue a more OolaLife.

To learn more, visit their website: https://www.oolalife.com/ and

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oolalife

How to Plan the Ultimate Wine Vacation

Kazzit.com is the leading resource in the world for wine travel. Laura Williamson is one of only a handful of Female Master Sommeliers in the world. She helps plan the perfect vacation for wine lovers.

Take advantage of one of the world's leading female Master Sommeliers to help plan your trip

There are several wine festivals coming up:

Sonoma County, CA: Hot Air Balloon Festival June 10 -- 11

N Fork Long Island, New York: Strawberry Festival mid-June

Traverse City, Michigan: Cherry Festival July 1--8

Dry Creek Valley, CA: All-American Zin Day July 2

Mendocino, CA: Oldest Continuous Rodeo, Willits, CA July 4th

Santa Barbara, CA: Santa Barbara Beachside Wine Festival July 13 -- 15

Napa, CA: Summer Pig Roast at Markham Winery July 15

Mendocino, CA: World's Largest Salmon BBQ of Ft Bragg 1st Saturday in July (proceeds fund the Salmon Restoration Association)

Jacksonville, Oregon: Oregon Wine Experience August 25th thru 27th

For more information, visit: www.Kazzit.com