Jaime's Local Love: Sphinx Date Farm

Jaime's Local Love: Sphinx Date FarmPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Ahwatukee mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter
Ahwatukee mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter
An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.More >
An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.More >
Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation
Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
Student with 4.4 GPA banned from graduation because of shirt
Student with 4.4 GPA banned from graduation because of shirt
A student with a 4.4 grade point average will not get to graduate with the rest of her class, all because of her shirt.More >
A student with a 4.4 grade point average will not get to graduate with the rest of her class, all because of her shirt.More >
Neighbor saves young girl from flasher in Avondale
Neighbor saves young girl from flasher in Avondale
Avondale police are warning the community about a man who exposed himself to a young girl until a neighbor intervened.More >
Avondale police are warning the community about a man who exposed himself to a young girl until a neighbor intervened.More >
Police: Parents force 5-year-old to drink mouthwash because he was thirsty
Police: Parents force 5-year-old to drink mouthwash because he was thirsty
A 5-year-old boy showed up at a New Mexico hospital with a .2 blood alcohol level, after his parents allegedly forced him to drink mouthwash.More >
A 5-year-old boy showed up at a New Mexico hospital with a .2 blood alcohol level, after his parents allegedly forced him to drink mouthwash.More >
Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them down
Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them down
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe.More >
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe.More >
2 arrested after 18 pounds of meth found in car in Holbrook
2 arrested after 18 pounds of meth found in car in Holbrook
Navajo County Sheriff's officials say a man and woman have been arrested after 18 pounds of methamphetamine was found hidden in their vehicle.More >
Navajo County Sheriff's officials say a man and woman have been arrested after 18 pounds of methamphetamine was found hidden in their vehicle.More >
Phoenix man seeking public's help to find drive-by shooter
Phoenix man seeking public's help to find drive-by shooter
A Valley homeowner is speaking out after someone took aim at his house near 21st Avenue and Thunderbird Road Monday night.More >
A Valley homeowner is speaking out after someone took aim at his house near 21st Avenue and Thunderbird Road Monday night.More >
EXCLUSIVE
More than 100 needles found on popular walking path near Holyoke school
More than 100 needles found on popular walking path near Holyoke school
Now to a story you’ll only see on Western Mass News...More >
Now to a story you’ll only see on Western Mass News...More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Mother asks internet how to punish her daughter
Mother asks internet how to punish her daughter
An Ahwatukee mother learned that her daughter was guilty of vandalism and asked strangers on the internet what her punishment should be. (Tuesday, May 23, 2017)More >
Neighbor saves young girl from man who exposed himself
Neighbor saves young girl from man who exposed himself
Police said a man was exposing himself to a young girl in Avondale when a neighbor intervened and scared him off. (Tuesday, May 23, 2017)More >
Police said a man was exposing himself to a young girl in Avondale when a neighbor intervened and scared him off. (Tuesday, May 23, 2017)More >
Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them down
Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them down
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2ryzJyt.More >
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe. Full story here: http://bit.ly/2ryzJyt.More >
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism
Phoenix man seeking public's help to find drive-by shooter
Phoenix man seeking public's help to find drive-by shooter
A Valley homeowner is speaking out after someone took aim at his house near 21st Ave. and Thunderbird Road Monday night. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2ryAGqx.More >
A Valley homeowner is speaking out after someone took aim at his house near 21st Ave. and Thunderbird Road Monday night. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2ryAGqx.More >
A name to remember: Pinnacle QB attracting national attention
A name to remember: Pinnacle QB attracting national attention
A high schooler in Phoenix has got a name that sounds like one of Arizona's great quarterbacks and the arm to back it up. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2rOWtI1.More >
A high schooler in Phoenix has got a name that sounds like one of Arizona's great quarterbacks and the arm to back it up. Check out the full story here: http://bit.ly/2rOWtI1.More >