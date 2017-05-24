Jaime's Local Love: Sphinx Date Farm

Sphinx Date Ranch has been an Arizona institution for over 60 years.

Roy Franklin discovered a Black Sphinx seedling in a Phoenix neighborhood in 1928, and he interested Ellen Amelia Goodbody Brophy, a prominent Old West landowner and philanthropist, in the idea.

The original Sphinx Date Ranch was then created when 47 acres of dates were planted on her property in the Arcadia neighborhood of Phoenix. When Ellen passed away in 1934, Frank Cullen Brophy and Ed Peterson took over. Frank thought of the name “Sphinx” because of the mystery origins.

The date shop and a luncheon patio business opened in the early 1950s. The Medjool date, a new variety imported from Morocco, was quickly becoming the farmer and fan favorite.

Then Sphinx business owners, the Luckeys, found that they needed more space than the current farm stand and moved the store to a larger location in Scottsdale in the late 1970s. Rick and Penny Heetland purchased the Sphinx Date Ranch shop from the Luckeys in 1979.

When Rick passed away in 2005, his son, Jason, continued the family business and expanded the selection of items to include Arizona made wine and craft beers. Mother-daughter team Sharyn and Rebecca Seitz became proprietors in 2012. The duo continues to promote locally made delicacies, and has added a large selection of these items.

To this day, all Medjool Dates received from independent family farmers in Yuma, Arizona are hand sorted. Sphinx now prides itself on offering the freshest locally sourced dates and edible gifts, with a traditional family approach.

Date shakes for everyone!! Check this place out.

Jaime

Sphinx Date Company

3039 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-941-2261

www.sphinxdateranch.com

Twitter - @sphinxdateco

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/sphinxdateco/

Instagram – Sphinxdateco

