Police searching for suspects in 'unique' burglary

Phoenix police are searching for the unknown suspect or suspects responsible for a unique burglary. A 180 foot long inflatable obstacle course and the trailer it was on were stolen from a business in early May.

According to police, it happened between Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m. and Monday, May 8 at 5: 30 a.m. at Party Professionals Inc. on 3836 W. Buckeye Road.

The trailer is described as 1999 red trailer with Arizona trailer plate number 7A7D1. The suspects stole the trailer that contained the rolled up obstacle course.

The victims say the obstacle course, when inflated is 180 feet long and 25 feet wide. They say it is the only one in Arizona and it is valued at $35,000.

There is no description of the suspect or suspects. Phoenix police are asking anyone with any information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

