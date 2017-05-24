2 arrested after 18 pounds of meth found in car in Holbrook

Navajo County Sheriff's officials say a man and woman have been arrested after 18 pounds of methamphetamine was found hidden in their vehicle.

They say deputies stopped the vehicle for speeding on Interstate 40 in Holbrook about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the driver identified himself as 54-year-old Adrian Heredia and his passenger was 45-year-old Ivette Jacqueline Rodriguez Calvo from California.

Sheriff's officials say the suspects' country of citizenship still is being investigated.

Deputies asked and received permission to search the vehicle and reported finding 18 one-pound bricks of methamphetamine concealed in the side panels.

Heredia and Calvo have been booked into the Navajo County Jail on suspicion of distribution of dangerous drugs.

It's unclear if either of them have an attorney yet.

NCSO Traffic Enforcement Deputies arrested two suspects transporting 18 pounds of methamphetamine on I-40 this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/Xvuyyn6GDU — Navajo County (@NavajoCountyAZ) May 24, 2017

