Suspect caught after attempted robbery of Circle K

A suspect was apprehended by Phoenix police after trying to break into a Circle K near 16th Street and McDowell Road.

According to Phoenix PD, the alarm at the closed Circle K went off as the suspect tried to break in. The suspect took off on foot into a nearby neighborhood.

Officers and K-9 units were able to locate the suspect hiding in a garage. Phoenix police said the suspect was bitten by the K-9 unit. The suspect is now in custody.

