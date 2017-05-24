Suspect caught after attempted burglary of Circle K

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A suspect was apprehended by Phoenix police after trying to break into a Circle K near 16th Street and McDowell Road

According to Phoenix PD, the alarm at the closed Circle K went off as the suspect tried to break in. The suspect took off on foot into a nearby neighborhood. 

Officers and K-9 units were able to locate the suspect hiding in a garage. An employee was inside the Circle K at the time and was able to identify the suspect.

Phoenix police said the suspect was bitten by the K-9 unit and was treated for the bite. The suspect is now in custody.

