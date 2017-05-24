Ahwatukee mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter

AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.

Jeanene Lacasse's 10-year-old daughter, Anni, was accused of vandalizing a bathroom at Kyrene de la Estrella Elementary School.

Since it was the last day of school, the principal had no way to punish the girls.

"I got a call from the principal and was just really disappointed. It's minor, but still significant to me," Lacasse said.

She posted an appeal on Facebook, which reads, in part, "My sweet daughter decided to participate in vandalism on the last day of school. If anyone owns a business and needs or wants a 10-year-old volunteer, let me know."

Requests came pouring in. Anni will be picking up after a lot of dogs in the coming days.

She'll spend a couple days this week helping teachers set up for an engineering summer camp.

"I thought it was a great idea, and she'll be a big help," said Ron Hoagland.

He helps run the East Valley Engineering for Kids camp, and immediately reached out to Lacasse for Anni's assistance.

Anni says she only witnessed the girls throwing wads of wet toilet paper on the ceiling, and denies taking part.

Still, her mother says there is some guilt by association.

"I hope this is a learning lesson for her," Lacasse said.

