Gilbert High School graduates 100th class

By Ashlee DeMartino
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

"The first graduating class at Gilbert High School was in 1918," said Gilbert Principal Christopher Stroud.

Back then, Gilbert was known as the hay capital of the world, classmates rode horses to school.

"In front of the school was literally a hitching post," said Stroud.

The original Gilbert High building built in 1917 is now the district office.

"The high school is just slightly younger than the town itself," said Gilbert Teacher Ellen Fluege.

"We had 4 graduates in our first graduating class", said Stroud.

A hundred years later, they have a class of 600 graduates.

"I’m part, you know, of the 100th graduating class. Like Gilbert's been here 100 years, it's just incredible to think about it mind blowing really," said Kennedy Baker.

"I think really special and cool since all my siblings graduated from here," said Chris Heywood.

To commemorate the centennial, students were given white cords to wear with their cap and gowns. Their diploma has a special 100th class seal. Their senior motto was picked to reflect the 100th anniversary.

"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams by Eleanor Roosevelt," said Ella Wood.

