Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them down

Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them downPosted: Updated:
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at 43rd Avenue
Glendale Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. The incident took place at 43rd Avenue and Northern Avenue.More >
Police: Denver man arrested after removing transgender woman's testicles
Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly bombing at Ariana Grande concert in UK
The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion.More >
Couple charged in 2-year-old's death following 'wrestling moves'
Police have charged 24-year-old Richard Gamache with first-degree child abuse for severly injuring a 2-year-old after performing wrestling moves on the child.More >
Video shows man mocking, punching man with cerebral palsy
A man is accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.More >
Vigil held for murdered McClintock High student
A solemn gathering at McClintock High School Monday evening as friends and family of Kayon Williams said their goodbyes, and paid their respects to the slain teen.More >
Man dies following crash at 67th Avenue
Phoenix police say a man has died following a crash at 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road Tuesday morning.More >
Two former Mountain Ridge wrestlers indicted on sexual assault charges
Two former Mountain Ridge High School wrestlers have been charged with sex crimes related to an incident during a team trip to Holbrook last year.More >
Prosecutor: Man's suicide attempt killed his girlfriend instead
An Alaska man is accused of killing his girlfriend after he shot himself and the bullet traveled through his head and hit his girlfriend in the chest.More >
Morgan Loew is an investigative reporter on the CBS 5 Investigates team. His reports have landed crooks behind bars and led to changes in state law.
He has exposed conmen who prey on the elderly and predators who target women and children. Morgan combines his legal training with the experience he’s earned over 20-years of news reporting in Arizona to break big stories and dig beyond the headlines. His stories about education, consumer scams and crooked politicians have gone on to make national headlines. Among his favorite investigations are the ones that take him undercover. In addition his hidden camera investigations on drug and human smuggling, Morgan infiltrated some of the most dangerous militia and vigilante groups in the southwest. Members were later charged with crimes that range from murder to child molesting. Over the years, Morgan’s work has appeared on CBS News, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and NPR. Morgan won ten Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards, a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting, the Society of Professional Journalists’ First Amendment Award, and a commendation from the Humane Society of the United States. Morgan is a graduate of the University of Arizona School of Journalism, earned his Juris Doctorate at Concord Law School, teaches media law at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and is the president of the First Amendment Coalition of Arizona, Inc., which advocates for open records and open government. When he’s not working, Morgan enjoys camping, cheering for the Arizona Wildcats, and spending time with his family at their ranch in southern Arizona.
Players, parents say Phoenix HS basketball powerhouse let them down
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe.More >
Ahwatukee mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter
An Ahwatukee mother is appealing to neighbors on Facebook to help teach her daughter a lesson.More >
ACLU raises questions over private jail deal in Mesa
A local civil liberties group is raising concerns over a $15 million contract Mesa inked this week to privatize its jail system.More >
Vigil held for murdered McClintock High student
A solemn gathering at McClintock High School Monday evening as friends and family of Kayon Williams said their goodbyes, and paid their respects to the slain teen.More >
Mom charged after getting into brawl with teens
Police investigating officer-involved shooting at 43rd Ave and Northern Ave
The Glendale Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.More >
Video shows man mocking, punching man with cerebral palsy
A man is accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.
Multiple people dead after explosion
Vigil held for murdered teen
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism
