A name to remember: Pinnacle QB attracting national attention

He's got a name that sounds like one of Arizona's great quarterbacks. Pinnacle High School’s Spencer Rattler is a deadly combination of strength and speed.

“It’s crazy playing with him,” says Hunter Griggs, a linebacker and running back at Pinnacle. “He changes the game completely.”

Rattler is attracting attention from colleges all over the country. Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator Lincoln Riley was on the field watching Rattler and the Pioneers spring intersquad game. Rattler has offers from the Sooners, Texas, Alabama, Notre Dame, ASU and U of A.

“I just try to keep it low key for now, not really telling anyone what I’m going to do,” says Rattler, who has thrown 48 touchdowns in his high school career. “I’ll make a couple more visits this summer then I’ll probably commit next year.”

Rattler says he was a huge Michael Vick fan when he was little. These days he tries to pattern his game after Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. He does most of his talking on the field, a lesson learned at home.

“I try to let him know you haven’t made it yet,” says Michael Rattler, Spencer’s dad and football coach growing up. “You have to remain humble.”

Spencer has been a three-sport star, football, basketball and baseball. He knows his future is on the gridiron and plans to scale back his basketball schedule this summer.

Still a sophomore, he has plenty of time to make a college decision. His next priority is trying to lead the Pioneers to a state title. Defenses all over the Valley are preparing for Pinnacle. You never know how Rattler will strike.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.