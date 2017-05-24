Phoenix man seeking public's help to find drive-by shooter

His friends RV parked near the house was also struck by bullets. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley homeowner is speaking out after someone took aim at his house near 21st Ave. and Thunderbird Road Monday night.

"There's three holes right there that go into the two bedrooms then the one right above the actual bed in that bedroom," he said.

The man asked not to be identified because whoever shot up his place is still on the streets.

When asked if he knew of anyone who would want to shoot him he said, "definitely not."

The barrage of bullets started just after 9 p.m. Monday night. At first, he thought there was a shooting at a nearby park.

"Heard 10 to 15 gunshots outside the door and walked outside and nobody was there and then a little while later saw all the holes in the house," he said.

His friend's RV, which is parked on his property, was also hit.

No one was hurt, a truly lucky feat he says, given the rounds hit a bedroom wall and window.

"There's bullet holes all through my house so I easily could have had a dead person inside, a dead innocent person," said the homeowner.

He called the police, who came out and took a report. When asked about the case, a Phoenix Police spokesperson said they have no suspects but they did start an investigation.

The homeowner says given how busy Thunderbird Road is at all hours, he believes someone had to have witnessed the shooting.

"I'd like somebody to fess up and say they saw something and do the right thing, so we can get some answers," he said.

There are security cameras but they were not pointed at the busy street, something the homeowner says will change.

For now, he's turning his focus to cleaning up, patching up the walls and replacing the bedroom window.

Even though he's upset, he knows it could have been worse saying, "just glad nobody was in the room."

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police.

