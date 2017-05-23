6 people hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ

Six people were hurt after three drivers got into a crash in Chandler on Tuesday night.

It happened on Kyrene Road at Del Rio Street, which is north of Ray Road just before 7 p.m.

Police said the injuries were not serious. However, due to the crash, it was a large scene and Kyrene Road is closed for a few blocks.

Police didn't say what led up to the crash or if alcohol or drugs were factors. 

