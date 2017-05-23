Silent Witness: Sex offender wanted for probation violation

Police are searching for 37-year-old Alan Donato Feliciano for violating his probation and Silent Witness is asking the public for help locating this suspect.

Feliciano, also known as 'Lilman,' cut off his GPS monitoring device in the area of Southern Ave. and Country Club Drive.

According to Silent Witness, Feliciano may pose a flight risk and has talked about fleeing the country to either Mexico or Cuba with his girlfriend.

[SILENT WITNESS: Alan Donato Feliciano wanted for probation violation]

The 5-foot-5 suspect is known to carry a gun and has committed crimes in five states, said Silent Witness.

Feliciano's original charges include failing to register as a sex offender, aggravated DUI and taking the identity of another. A reward was set at $1000.

Silent Witness warns not to approach this suspect and to call 480-WITNESS with any information regarding this case. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the silent witness website at silentwitness.org.

