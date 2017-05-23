ACLU raises questions over private jail deal in Mesa

By Dennis Welch
By The Associated Press
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -

A local civil liberties group is raising concerns over a $15 million contract Mesa inked this week to privatize its jail system.

The ACLU is questioning why the city awarded CoreCivic the deal five years after submitting its original proposal.

Alessandra Soler, the executive director of the ACLU of Arizona, said the city should have solicited other proposals in the meantime.

"It's sort of like a quasi-no-bid contract," she said Tuesday.

Given the amount of time that's passed, Solar is concerned the company's promise if saving taxpayer money may be outdated.

Mayor John Giles said there's a lot of "bad information" out there.

He says it took the city five years to negotiate its current deal with CoreCivic and the financial numbers are solid.

"There has been a continual conversation between Mesa and and folks responding to this bid and so the bid was based on current numbers," he said.

On Monday, the Mesa City Council voted 4-2 to privatize its jails, saying it will save the Mesa about $1 million a year. The contract calls for CoreCivic to jail people arrested on misdemeanor charges at a site 55 miles away at the company's Florence Correctional Center.

Currently, misdemeanor inmates are taken to county jails by Mesa police. People arrested on felony charges in Mesa will continue to be housed in county jails, where the daily housing rate increased from $73 in 2008 to $101 in 2017.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, which operates the county's jails, said a variety of factors - such as jail maintenance costs, increased health care staffing and a reduction in the number of bookings - has contributed to the higher jail costs.

City officials also said the move will improve efficiency in transfers and bookings.

During a contentious council meeting Friday, the Mesa police chief said CoreCivic had "refreshed" its cost estimates.

The city did not immediately provide the changes to those estimates.

CoreCivic, formerly known as Corrections Corp. of America, is the largest private prison operator in the United States. It runs prisons, jails, detention centers and halfway houses in 20 states. The company already has contracts to jail county inmates in Citrus County in Florida, Marion County in Indiana and Hamilton County in Tennessee. It also houses county inmates for Tallahatchie County in Mississippi and Wyandotte County in Kansas at a prison in each of the states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

