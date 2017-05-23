Mount St. Helens is still active

Mount St. Helens is still activePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at 43rd Avenue
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at 43rd Avenue
Glendale Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. The incident took place at 43rd Avenue and Northern Avenue.More >
Glendale Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. The incident took place at 43rd Avenue and Northern Avenue.More >
Police: Denver man arrested after removing transgender woman's testicles
Police: Denver man arrested after removing transgender woman's testicles
Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.More >
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly bombing at Ariana Grande concert in UK
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly bombing at Ariana Grande concert in UK
The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion.More >
The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion.More >
Couple charged in 2-year-old's death following 'wrestling moves'
Couple charged in 2-year-old's death following 'wrestling moves'
Police have charged 24-year-old Richard Gamache with first-degree child abuse for severly injuring a 2-year-old after performing wrestling moves on the child.More >
Police have charged 24-year-old Richard Gamache with first-degree child abuse for severly injuring a 2-year-old after performing wrestling moves on the child.More >
Video shows man mocking, punching man with cerebral palsy
Video shows man mocking, punching man with cerebral palsy
A man is accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.More >
A man is accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.More >
Vigil held for murdered McClintock High student
Vigil held for murdered McClintock High student
A solemn gathering at McClintock High School Monday evening as friends and family of Kayon Williams said their goodbyes, and paid their respects to the slain teen.More >
A solemn gathering at McClintock High School Monday evening as friends and family of Kayon Williams said their goodbyes and paid their respects to the slain teen.More >
Man dies following crash at 67th Avenue
Man dies following crash at 67th Avenue
Phoenix police say a man has died following a crash at 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road Tuesday morning.More >
Phoenix police say a man has died following a crash at 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road Tuesday morning.More >
Two former Mountain Ridge wrestlers indicted on sexual assault charges
Two former Mountain Ridge wrestlers indicted on sexual assault charges
Two former Mountain Ridge High School wrestlers have been charged with sex crimes related to an incident during a team trip to Holbrook last year.More >
Two former Mountain Ridge High School wrestlers have been charged with sex crimes related to an incident during a team trip to Holbrook last year.More >
Prosecutor: Man's suicide attempt killed his girlfriend instead
Prosecutor: Man's suicide attempt killed his girlfriend instead
An Alaska man is accused of killing his girlfriend after he shot himself and the bullet traveled through his head and hit his girlfriend in the chest.More >
An Alaska man is accused of killing his girlfriend after he shot himself and the bullet traveled through his head and hit his girlfriend in the chest.More >
Weather BlogMore>>
-
Mount St. Helens is still active
Mount St. Helens is still active
It has been 37 years since Mount St. Helens erupted and it still is recharging.More >
It has been 37 years since Mount St. Helens erupted and it still is recharging.More >
Chase Field goes green
Chase Field goes green
I love a good baseball game. Over the past 4 years of living in Arizona, I've made a point to check out our Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field several times a season.More >
I love a good baseball game. Over the past 4 years of living in Arizona, I've made a point to check out our Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field several times a season.More >
Without the Salt River, we wouldn’t be here
Without the Salt River, we wouldn’t be here
The Salt River used to flow full time through the Salt River Valley. It was the basis of life in this area.More >
The Salt River used to flow full time through the Salt River Valley. It was the basis of life in this area.More >
Warmer weather means it’s time to hit the lake
Warmer weather means it’s time to hit the lake
Arizona has some of the best boating lakes in the desert southwest. Now as the weather heats up, Ashlee DeMartino has some tips on water safety.More >
Arizona has some of the best boating lakes in the desert southwest. Now as the weather heats up, Ashlee DeMartino has some tips on water safety.More >
Triple digits return to the Valley
Triple digits return to the Valley
Triple-digit heat is in the very near future for the Valley as a weather system that brought cooler than normal temperatures across Arizona tracks east and away from the state.More >
Triple-digit heat is in the very near future for the Valley as a weather system that brought cooler than normal temperatures across Arizona tracks east and away from the state.More >
Wildfires are part of life in Arizona and here are some of the worst
Wildfires are part of life in Arizona and here are some of the worst
Wildfires in Arizona have destroyed thousands of homes, claimed dozens of lives and ravaged millions of acres of beautiful landscape through the years. Here are some of the most destructive fires in Arizona's history.More >
Wildfires in Arizona have destroyed thousands of homes, claimed dozens of lives and ravaged millions of acres of beautiful landscape through the years. Here are some of the most destructive fires in Arizona's history.More >
April Warnecke's favorite spot in Arizona
April Warnecke's favorite spot in Arizona
People spend more time at Arizona's Lake Powell than any other National Park in the country. With its red rock canyons and crystal green waters, it's easy to see why.More >
People spend more time at Arizona's Lake Powell than any other National Park in the country. With its red rock canyons and crystal green waters, it's easy to see why.More >
The North Rim is open
The North Rim is open
If you are a fan of the Grand Canyon, the North Rim is worth the drive.More >
If you are a fan of the Grand Canyon, the North Rim is worth the drive.More >
Why all this weather talk about Sky Harbor?
Why all this weather talk about Sky Harbor?
Where is the official weather for Phoenix recorded? At Sky Harbor Airport. But that hasn't always been the case.More >
Where is the official weather for Phoenix recorded? At Sky Harbor Airport. But that hasn't always been the case.More >
What they don't tell you about Arizona's temperature extremes
What they don't tell you about Arizona's temperature extremes
Here are some little secrets about Arizona's hottest and coldest locations.More >
Here are some little secrets about Arizona's hottest and coldest locations.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
ACLU raises questions over private jail deal in Mesa
ACLU raises questions over private jail deal in Mesa
A local civil liberties group is raising concerns over a $15 million contract Mesa inked this week to privatize its jail system.More >
A local civil liberties group is raising concerns over a $15 million contract Mesa inked this week to privatize its jail system.More >
Vigil held for murdered McClintock High student
Vigil held for murdered McClintock High student
A solemn gathering at McClintock High School Monday evening as friends and family of Kayon Williams said their goodbyes, and paid their respects to the slain teen.More >
A solemn gathering at McClintock High School Monday evening as friends and family of Kayon Williams said their goodbyes and paid their respects to the slain teen.More >
Bee calls on the rise across the Valley
Bee calls on the rise across the Valley
Bees are buzzing across the Valley, and they're making life miserable for some unhappy homeowners. The number of bee related calls is on the rise in the Phoenix area.More >
Bees are buzzing across the Valley, and they're making life miserable for some unhappy homeowners. The number of bee related calls is on the rise in the Phoenix area.More >
Phoenix hiker rescue numbers 3.5 times higher than this time last year
Phoenix hiker rescue numbers 3.5 times higher than this time last year
Up until this point, we've been blessed with a relatively mild spring. With steady triple digits in the forecast, rescue crews are ready for what that means. They responded to two overheated hikers Tuesday, both before 9:30 in the morning.More >
Up until this point, we've been blessed with a relatively mild spring. With steady triple digits in the forecast, rescue crews are ready for what that means. They responded to two overheated hikers Tuesday, both before 9:30 in the morning.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Mom charged after getting into brawl with teens
Mom charged after getting into brawl with teens
Mom charged after getting into brawl with teensMore >
Police investigating officer-involved shooting at 43rd Ave and Northern Ave
Police investigating officer-involved shooting at 43rd Ave and Northern Ave
The Glendale Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.More >
The Glendale Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.More >
Video shows man mocking, punching man with cerebral palsy
Video shows man mocking, punching man with cerebral palsy
A man is accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.
A man is accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.More >
Multiple people dead after explosion
Multiple people dead after explosion
Vigil held for murdered teen
Vigil held for murdered teen
Friends, family and a community came together to remember a 16-year-old boy from McClintock High school who was murdered last week. (Monday, May 22, 2017)More >
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism
Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism