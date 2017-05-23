Lightning-caused wildfire above Mogollon Rim helping to clean forest

A map of the location of the Snake Ridge Fire. (Source: Coconino National Forest Service)

Fire personnel are managing a recent lightning-caused fire above Mogollon Rim according to the Coconino National Forest Service.

They will allow the wildfire to fulfill its natural role and move across the landscape consuming dead wood, pine needles, and forest fuels.

Wildfires like this help reduce the risk of severe wildfires, create safer conditions for residents, the public and firefighters, and also restore wildlife habitat by stimulating understory vegetation growth, said the Coconino National Forest Service.

[NEWS RELEASE: Wildfire above Mogollon Rim helping to clean the forest]

The 125-acre Snake Ridge Fire was called in by Baker Butte Lookout on Friday, May 19 and was located in a small area approximately 9 miles northwest of Clints Wells.

The Coconino National Forest Service said fire personnel occasionally conduct burnout operations in the specific area to keep the fire moving beyond certain boundaries and help direct where and how the fire moves through the landscape.

Approximately 90 firefighters and personnel have been assigned to the fire and are currently monitoring fire progression and smoke impact.

Smoke will be much lighter than that of a severe wildfire and is not expected to impact roadways, said the Coconino National Forest Service. However, smoke will be visible in the area from Lake Mary Road, state Routes 87 and 260, and Interstate 17.

Currently, the Snake Ridge Fire does not have a planned end date but personnel do not expect any closures or restrictions to trails or roads. But closures and restrictions will depend on any change of direction and movement of the fire.

