Drone gives us birds-eye view of huge Memorial Day flag display

Thousands of flags planted on the grounds of the University of Phoenix offer a special Memorial Day message to those who have sacrificed in service to our country.

Since the best view is from the air, a drone was enlisted to give the best perspective of the display.

The school posted the drone video on its Facebook page.

Dozens of volunteers planted the 10,000 U.S. flags Tuesday morning. The flags spell out "Honoring our Heroes."

Each year is a different message. Last year's message spelled out "Salute to Sacrifice."

As part of its Memorial Day celebration every year, University of Phoenix creates the display to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

The University of Phoenix is located at 4045 S. Riverpoint Parkway (Interstate 10 and University Drive), Phoenix.

Memorial Day is Monday.

