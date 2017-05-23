Sheriff's Office seeking burglary suspect(s) caught on camera in Prescott

Deputies are searching for suspects related to a burglary in Prescott. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are seeking unknown suspect(s) who allegedly burglarized a camper located off Copper Basin Road in the Prescott National Forest according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner told deputies that this was the second burglary of their camper and installed surveillance cameras following the first burglary.

Deputies said it appeared the suspect(s) smashed a window in the camper to gain entry and stole several items including food, a weather station unit, BB gun, an electric blanket and bedding, and board games.

[RELEASE: YCSO seeking burglary suspects caught on camera]

The victim was initially unable to access the camera photos during the original report but at the end of April, the reporting deputy received two electronic surveillance photos from the victim with dates and time stamps.

Just before 3 p.m. on April 12, one of the photos shows a suspect shirtless leaving the area of the camper. Then again at 5:25 p.m., another photo shows a suspect wearing a white t-shirt and light colored pants approaching the camper.

At this time, deputies do not know if the suspects are the same person.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260, Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232, or visit www.ycsoaz.gov. Refer to case number 17-013009.

